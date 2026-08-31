Here's How Often You Should Be Replacing Your Washing Machine Hoses

It's inevitable: at some point every home owner will consider whether it's time to replace their major appliances. However, a full replacement isn't often necessary, and an appliance can be rejuvenated through fairly light maintenance, like swapping out your washing machine's hoses.

A washing machine has three hoses: hot water, cold water, and drainage. All three hoses should be replaced every three to five years, with braided steel hoses more likely to stretch toward that five-year mark. If you've owned your washing machine for several years and never considered the hoses, it may be time to inspect them for signs of wear. While you've got the hoses disconnected, it's also a good idea to clean out the inlet filter, which can help with performance.

If you've already established a recurring home-maintenance schedule, adding a hose check to it is a great idea; if not, it may be time to set one up. You can mark the installation date directly on the hose label with a permanent marker and add a calendar reminder so it won't slip through the cracks, or you could pair the job with another five-year maintenance task. Whirlpool specifically recommends marking the date and using new washers with replacement hoses, since old washers can remain stuck to the inlet and prevent the new connection from sealing correctly.