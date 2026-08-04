How To Clean Your Washing Machine's Inlet Filter (And How Often You Should)
Washing clothes can be a boring and time-consuming chore. But cleaning the washing machine doesn't have to take very long, depending on how you do it. The next time you decide to tackle the job, don't forget about the washer's inlet filter, which should be periodically cleaned to ensure smooth performance. Before you begin, turn off the washer, unplug it, and close the water valves.
On most washing machines, the inlet filters are located where the water supply hoses connect to the back of the unit. Before trying to disconnect those hoses, shut off both the hot and cold water valves. Next, rotate the hose connection counterclockwise to disconnect each hose, one at a time. Be careful with this step, as there may be some water in the hoses. Once the hoses are disconnected, you can remove the hot and cold water inlet filters with your fingers or by using a pair of needle nose pliers. Clean the filters with a brush under running water, making sure to remove all debris. Once you're done, just reinsert the filters and reconnect the hoses.
When it comes to how often you should clean your inlet filters, the answer can vary based on the brand. LG recommends cleaning the filters every six months. However, if the water is hard, you should do it more often. Samsung washing machines have the same guidelines as well. To get the recommended cleaning schedule for your specific machine, consult your owner's manual.
Other washer filters and general maintenance
While inlet filters help keep debris from getting into your washing machine, some models also have drain pump filters to keep debris from getting out to the drain pump. These filters help trap lint, hair, and other small objects so they don't interfere with the washer's ability to drain properly. It's important to keep these filters clean, though that can be tricky if your machine's filter isn't removable or accessible.
The filter on older top-load washers can also be hard to find. It could be located inside the agitator or near the top of the washer basket. There may not be a cleanable drain pump filter at all on some newer models, as they use improved drain systems instead. Front-load washers typically have the drain pump filter at the bottom of the machine behind a small access panel. Since filter locations can vary by the brand and model, you may need to check the owner's manual before trying to clean or remove one.
But cleaning the washer shouldn't end with the filters. That's because detergent residue and dirt can build up inside a washer, which can affect how your laundry smells. Whirlpool recommends cleaning the washing machine every 30 wash cycles to help prevent that buildup. Depending on your model, you can use either a washing machine cleaner or the washer's built-in cleaning cycle. Be sure to check the manufacturer's instructions before cleaning.