How To Clean Your Washing Machine's Inlet Filter (And How Often You Should)

Washing clothes can be a boring and time-consuming chore. But cleaning the washing machine doesn't have to take very long, depending on how you do it. The next time you decide to tackle the job, don't forget about the washer's inlet filter, which should be periodically cleaned to ensure smooth performance. Before you begin, turn off the washer, unplug it, and close the water valves.

On most washing machines, the inlet filters are located where the water supply hoses connect to the back of the unit. Before trying to disconnect those hoses, shut off both the hot and cold water valves. Next, rotate the hose connection counterclockwise to disconnect each hose, one at a time. Be careful with this step, as there may be some water in the hoses. Once the hoses are disconnected, you can remove the hot and cold water inlet filters with your fingers or by using a pair of needle nose pliers. Clean the filters with a brush under running water, making sure to remove all debris. Once you're done, just reinsert the filters and reconnect the hoses.

When it comes to how often you should clean your inlet filters, the answer can vary based on the brand. LG recommends cleaning the filters every six months. However, if the water is hard, you should do it more often. Samsung washing machines have the same guidelines as well. To get the recommended cleaning schedule for your specific machine, consult your owner's manual.