Here's Where You Can Find The Drain Pump Filter On Whirlpool Washing Machines

Washing machines can save us a lot of time and effort when it comes to keeping our clothes clean and fresh. But like many appliances in our home, they also require cleaning themselves to be able to operate properly. While Whirlpool washers are known to usually last around a decade, this number isn't set in stone. In reality, how long your machine will last really depends on how well you've taken care of it.

While some signs that a washing machine is about to break can be quite obvious, others can take more time to spot. However, if you notice that your machine also isn't draining properly before, during, or after a wash (or you're getting drainage-specific error codes), there's a big chance that you need to look at your drain filter. In that case, you'll need to find it on the bottom of your washing machine — possibly from behind its storage drawer, depending on the model you have.

When washing our clothes, it's normal for lint and debris to clump together. In some cases, things like coins, buttons, and other small items also end up where they shouldn't be. Because of this, manufacturers included a drain filter to prevent foreign objects from damaging your washing machine. Once it gets packed, we need to clean the drain filter so it continues to do its job. First, it's always a good idea to turn off and unplug it first to avoid electric shocks. Finding the filter from there is a simple matter, but accessing and cleaning it could be another story.