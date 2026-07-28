Here's Where You Can Find The Drain Pump Filter On Whirlpool Washing Machines
Washing machines can save us a lot of time and effort when it comes to keeping our clothes clean and fresh. But like many appliances in our home, they also require cleaning themselves to be able to operate properly. While Whirlpool washers are known to usually last around a decade, this number isn't set in stone. In reality, how long your machine will last really depends on how well you've taken care of it.
While some signs that a washing machine is about to break can be quite obvious, others can take more time to spot. However, if you notice that your machine also isn't draining properly before, during, or after a wash (or you're getting drainage-specific error codes), there's a big chance that you need to look at your drain filter. In that case, you'll need to find it on the bottom of your washing machine — possibly from behind its storage drawer, depending on the model you have.
When washing our clothes, it's normal for lint and debris to clump together. In some cases, things like coins, buttons, and other small items also end up where they shouldn't be. Because of this, manufacturers included a drain filter to prevent foreign objects from damaging your washing machine. Once it gets packed, we need to clean the drain filter so it continues to do its job. First, it's always a good idea to turn off and unplug it first to avoid electric shocks. Finding the filter from there is a simple matter, but accessing and cleaning it could be another story.
How to find amd remove your Whirlpool washing machine drain filters
On Whirlpool washing machines with storage drawers, the drain pump filter is located behind the dispenser drawer that is found at the bottom part of the machine. To remove the drawer, you'll want to press the tabs located on both sides. On the right side, you'll need to release the tab by pushing it down. On the left side, you'll want to pull the tab upwards. But if you have a Whirlpool washing machine without a storage drawer, you won't have to go through all of this since you can easily access it from the panel door.
Once you've found your drain pump filter, the process for cleaning is the same. First, you'll want to manage the possible spills by having either a shallow tray or broad flat container on-hand to catch both the water and the debris. Grab the black hose, remove its plug, and drain the water into a container. After you've drained it completely, put back the plug and return the black hose to its clip. Next, rotate the drain filter counterclockwise to remove it. You'll be able to remove the clumps of hair, lint, and other debris with your hands. Once all the big clumps are gone, you can rinse the filter with water before putting it back. Then, either close their access panel door or re-insert the storage drawer until you hear the rails lock into place. Lastly, grab a towel to wipe down any accidental spills.
How often should you clean your washing machine drain pump filter?
Two of the most obvious ways that the drain filter needs cleaning is when the water doesn't drain properly or you see a drain-related error code (such as F9 E1) on your washing machine. However, other signs that you should also look out for include weird sounds, clothes smelling bad, or the drum not spinning. If you don't want to wait until your washing machine starts having problems, just know that Whirlpool doesn't list an official recommended cleaning frequency. But professional cleaning service Home Alliance mentions that it should be done every two to four months. And, of course, you'll want to consider doing it more often if you've been washing heavily soiled items or pet beds after a particularly bad shedding season.
Most people don't really clean their washing machines often enough, so if you're already working on your drain pump, you might as well do everything else too. To cover all your bases, you can check your specific washing machine's care guide, since there are slightly different steps for front and top load models. But if you don't have access to these anymore, Whirlpool has a great guide that you can follow which includes using affresh tablets inside the tub, machine cleaning wipes for the dispensers, around the doors, and the outside of the unit. You can also manage mold by leaving the door open every now and then run cleaning cycles.