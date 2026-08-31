What Does GL5 Mean On Gear Oil?

There are different kinds of gear oil containers on the market, and they are all covered in numbers and abbreviations that may not immediately make sense to the uninitiated. In fact, some people might not even know what gear oil is in the first place. If you have any kind of related knowledge or if you ever shopped for gear oil, you've likely encountered abbreviations like GL4 and GL5. These aren't exactly super secret government codes. You can think of them as a rating that tells you what kind of performance the oil delivers and what conditions it's built for.

Gear Lubricant Level 5 (GL5) is an American Petroleum Institute (API) rating, indicating the oil is made to handle high-pressure, heavy-load conditions. This type of oil contains more extreme pressure (EP) additives to keep metal parts from grinding together under heavy loads. As such, GL5 gear oil is usually recommended for hypoid gears and heavy-duty gear systems. The important part to remember is that GL5 gear oil isn't actually a measure of quality, and isn't automatically better than GL4 (or other GLs). Instead, they are all made for different performance and gear systems, but unfortunately, also smell bad, unlike motor oil.