What Is Gear Oil? (And Is It The Same As Transmission Fluid?)

At the car repair shop, we often hear mechanics mention gear oil and transmission fluid when discussing any fix involving the gearbox — so much so that many might have started to believe that they are the same. But in reality, gear oil is very different from transmission fluid, and the two are not interchangeable.

Advertisement

The term "gear oil" is actually broad, as it applies to various lubricants used in different vehicle systems. The most common is manual transmission fluid (MTF), which lubricates the gears in a manual transmission to ensure smooth shifting. This gear oil also comes in different types, so choosing the right MTF for your vehicle can be daunting but very important.

Another type is differential oil, which ensures the gears inside a vehicle's differential function correctly. This is crucial when turning since the wheels on each side of the vehicle need to rotate at different speeds. Four-wheel drive vehicles require another type of gear oil, transfer case fluid, to lubricate the components that send power to all four wheels.

Advertisement

Gear oil is formulated specifically for heavy-duty metal-on-metal contact within a manual transmission. Each type is uniquely formulated to handle specific pressures, temperatures, and stress levels within the drivetrain. To put it simply, think of gear oil as a protective cushion, then imagine gears in a car as metal cogs constantly grinding against each other. Without proper lubrication, they would wear out quickly due to friction and heat. Gear oil coats these gears with a thick film to prevent direct contact.