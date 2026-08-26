This Star Wars-Inspired Harley Might Be The Coolest Bike You See This Week

For better, and quite often for worse, we are very much living in the age of the super fan. While such adoration can sometimes become toxic, most folks with a fever for fandom manage to keep things light and fun. From time to time, someone even finds a way to combine their fanboy fun zones to create something fit for a full-on fanboy freak-out.

If you call yourself a fan of the galaxy far, far away, or are a full-tilt Harley head with a deep love for modified rides, this "Star Wars" inspired bike is no doubt worthy of such a reaction. The customized Harley-Davidson has been named "Stormtrooper," and it was customized from the ground up by the folks at Lord Drake Kustoms, which currently operates shops in Miami, Florida and Málaga, Spain.

Based on the EU-license-plate-adorning Stormtrooper in some of the photos displayed on the LDK site, the "Star Wars" super fan who commissioned this customization hails from across the pond. And yes, those who worship at the altar of the legendary Harley-Davidson brand may instantly recognize the source material as a Softail Breakout, which LDK notes is from the 2014 model year. The Softail Breakout already has a rep as a speedy and powerful bike, but decked in its "Star Wars" themed black and white livery, this customized model no doubt looks like its primed to hit lightspeed each and every time it takes to the open road.