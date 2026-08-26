This Star Wars-Inspired Harley Might Be The Coolest Bike You See This Week
For better, and quite often for worse, we are very much living in the age of the super fan. While such adoration can sometimes become toxic, most folks with a fever for fandom manage to keep things light and fun. From time to time, someone even finds a way to combine their fanboy fun zones to create something fit for a full-on fanboy freak-out.
If you call yourself a fan of the galaxy far, far away, or are a full-tilt Harley head with a deep love for modified rides, this "Star Wars" inspired bike is no doubt worthy of such a reaction. The customized Harley-Davidson has been named "Stormtrooper," and it was customized from the ground up by the folks at Lord Drake Kustoms, which currently operates shops in Miami, Florida and Málaga, Spain.
Based on the EU-license-plate-adorning Stormtrooper in some of the photos displayed on the LDK site, the "Star Wars" super fan who commissioned this customization hails from across the pond. And yes, those who worship at the altar of the legendary Harley-Davidson brand may instantly recognize the source material as a Softail Breakout, which LDK notes is from the 2014 model year. The Softail Breakout already has a rep as a speedy and powerful bike, but decked in its "Star Wars" themed black and white livery, this customized model no doubt looks like its primed to hit lightspeed each and every time it takes to the open road.
Stormtrooper is a beautifully detailed two-wheeled ode to the galaxy far, far away
That paint job is, naturally, one of the most visible elements of the Lord Drake Kustoms Stormtropper overhaul. As the shop claims, the bike's minimalist aesthetic is as much a nod to the Empirical baddies it's named after as the customer's desire for an elegant aesthetic. The satin white paint achieves both goals, particularly in contrast to the blacked-out forks, handlebars, exhaust pipes, and engine components. The livery pops further with strategic flourishes of red, including the stitching found in the hand-crafted single-rider seat.
For some, the "Star Wars" logo supplanting the traditional Harley-Davidson name on the fuel tank is one of the more dramatic changes made to the Softail Breakout. Others would no doubt point to the rear fender, which LDK trimmed to give Stormtrooper a more aggressive look. Even as the Breakout ranks among Harley-Davidson's tougher looking bikes, the shaved bumper gives it even more attitude, as do the specialty LED lights, the digital odometer, the larger wheels and tires, and the lowered suspension.
From a fanboy stance, the customized Breakout boasts loads of "Star Wars" regalia worth geeking out over, including rebellion logo badges affixed to the gas tank and other series symbols hidden all over the bike. The words "May The Force Be With You" are also prominently displayed on the rear fender, with the piece-de-resistance possibly being the Darth Vader air filter cover. The only question is whether the folks at LDK made a Stormtrooper-inspired helmet for the customer. Here's hoping.