Why Do Modern Smartphones Have Such Big Camera Bumps?

More and more smartphones are going minimalist, but there's one big thing in the way that's keeping them from being truly streamlined: those huge camera bumps on the back. In recent years, the top smartphone brands have been trying to fit increasingly impressive camera hardware into devices that have only been getting slimmer.

Larger image sensors, longer optical zoom capabilities, and more sophisticated lens arrangements all require physical space, and even the hardware behind that tiny hole next to the camera lenses takes up room in that area of the phone. And rather than making the entire phone dramatically thicker, manufacturers have simply opted to have the camera hardware jut out from the phone's back surface.

It's somewhat of an unavoidable trade-off. The larger hardware is what helps smartphones capture better images with sharper zoom and more realistic colors, but it also makes the phones bulkier in the process. It's both a practical and an aesthetic drawback. And when cameras are one of a phone's biggest selling points, what else are iPhones and Android phones supposed to do? It's literally go big or go home.