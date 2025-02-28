Why Do Some Smartphones Have 3 (Or More) Camera Lenses & How Do They Work Together?

Back in the day, smartphones only had a single camera. Today, though, seeing three or even more cameras on an Android device or iPhone is completely normal. While it might seem like a marketing gimmick, these multiple cameras actually serve a crucial role in helping you capture stunning photos.

With a DSLR camera, you can swap out lenses depending on the type of shot you want, whether it's a wide-angle landscape, a detailed close-up, or a portrait with a blurred background. However, since smartphones are much more compact in comparison, it's not possible to have interchangeable lenses. To compensate for this limitation, manufacturers integrate multiple cameras on a smartphone, each offering different focal lengths and capabilities. When you switch between modes like ultra-wide, telephoto, or macro, in the camera app, your phone automatically selects the appropriate camera sensor to capture the best possible image.

Below, we'll explore what each of these cameras do, as well as how they differ from one another. So, let's dive in!

