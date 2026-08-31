How Many Solar Panels Would It Take To Replace A Micro Nuclear Reactor?

We covered how many solar panels it would take to replace a nuclear reactor (hint: it's a lot), but a more feasible exercise would be building a solar project to supplant a micro nuclear reactor. To replace their output with solar would require tens of thousands of solar panels on the low end, or hundreds of thousands of panels to replace a higher production microreactor.

The difference, as you'd imagine, is one of scale. A nuclear reactor is a massive installation, a large, site-built power plant that typically generates hundreds to over a thousand megawatts of electricity. These huge power generators sit on large, dedicated sites surrounded by supporting civil works, including containment buildings, cooling towers, and extensive safety systems.

A micro nuclear reactor is a much smaller production. They're factory built units intended to be transported on trucks or similar vehicles, and as such produce significantly less power (usually in the neighborhood of 10 to 20 megawatts of electricity). They're often deployed for modular or temporary use at sites like remote communities, mines, industrial sites, microgrids, or to assist during disaster response. The U.S. Army, for example, is reportedly developing such a microreactor that would weigh in at around 40 tons and be transportable by C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.