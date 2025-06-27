The US Army Is Building A Nuclear Microreactor — Here's Why That's Important

When you think of nuclear reactors and the military, odds are the U.S. Navy comes to mind. After all, the Navy boasts some of the best mobile nuclear reactors in the world, and it has a host of sailors trained to operate and maintain them. The Army, on the other hand, has no nuclear technicians, nor does it have any large or small reactors in its arsenal, as they've not been needed in the past. That's about to change, as President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order to have the Army develop its own microreactor.

Executive Order 14299, "Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies For National Security," was issued on May 23, 2025, and instructed that "The Secretary of Defense, through the Secretary of the Army, shall establish a program of record for the utilization of nuclear energy for both installation energy and operational energy." What this boils down to is an order to have the Army develop and produce an initial nuclear microreactor that will power a domestic military base or installation by end of fiscal year 28: September 30, 2028.

Previously, the Army powered its domestic and foreign facilities through a variety of means, be they tapping into a local grid, utilizing renewable energy, providing fuel to a plethora of generators, and other options. By advancing electrical production requirements into nuclear energy, the Army will reduce the need to ship fuel to forward operating bases, and it will conceivably enable the branch to empower itself without any reliance on another entity. This could be a game-changer for the Army, and should the service succeed in developing, producing, installing, and maintaining its own reactors, energy independence will be significantly easier to attain.