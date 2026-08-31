Are Automatics Quicker Than Manual Cars?

If you ask the car community, many purists will say manual transmission is superior to automatic. They will tell you manual transmission offers more control of the car and that you feel more connected as you drive. But there's one shortcoming that nobody can deny: Manual transmission cars are not as quick as their automatic transmission counterparts.

In the modern car world, automatic transmissions are superior when it comes to speed, due to a blend of physical requirements and energy transfer. First, drivers in automatic cars don't need to step off the gas to shift gears or make any other adjustments and balances. They simply step on the gas and go, thanks to advanced electronic systems. Second, automatic transmissions transfer energy to the engine a lot faster since there's no time wasted on gear shifting. You'll take off at the light a lot faster with an automatic transmission.

In a scenario in which both automatic and manual cars take off at the same time, the manual transmission car could face further setbacks, although this would likely be due to driver error. Seasoned drivers know exactly when to shift gears to ensure the car is accelerating smoothly, but if you shift too early, you lose engine revolutions per minute (RPM), which takes power away from the engine and causes sluggish acceleration. Accidentally skipping a gear can also slow down your acceleration, since you won't have the torque needed to support the higher gear's faster speeds. In the end, the manual vs. automatic transmission comparison really comes down to preference when debating which gearbox is better — and some manual cars are better than automatics, even if they can't get to 60 mph as quickly.