Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying That 30,000mAh Power Bank

There's a time and place for large-capacity power banks. They can be essential for remote workers, since some models can handle the power requirements of a laptop. Similarly, a high-capacity solar power bank can be a great gadget to have when watching football games or engaging in any other outdoor activities. For long road or camping trips, a power bank can also come in handy when charging portable consoles, like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. There are plenty of situations where a big power bank is very useful, but they aren't necessarily the best option all the time. Case in point: they're not what you want if you're flying.

Large power banks are among the travel gadgets we recommend thinking twice before buying, primarily because they're actually not allowed on many planes and airlines. Federal Aviation Administration rules limit passengers to 100 Wh lithium-ion batteries, and 30,000 mAh units exceed this number. Many airlines, such as Emirates, follow the same regulations.

There's also the practical issue of how large they are. Since you can't check them in, these power banks will take up space in your carry-on bag. And that may or may not be worth it if you're flying on a budget airline, as every inch counts. You'll also have to think about how useful they'll be when traveling, especially if yours is one of the heavier ones. But if you're dead set on bringing a power bank to your next trip abroad, here are some things you need to bear in mind before heading to the airport.