Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying That Cheap Inkjet Printer

If you're shopping for an inkjet printer in 2026, it can be tough to find a good brand at the right price. That's especially true if you only plan to use the printer occasionally and would rather not spend that much money. But before you go for that inexpensive model, beware that the price you see may not tell the whole story. In fact, a cheap inkjet printer's cost can make it look like a better deal than what it really is.

The biggest problem is the ongoing cost of actually using the printer. According to Consumer Reports, a low-priced inkjet printer can require $70 or more in replacement ink each year. To make matters worse, some of that ink is used during routine maintenance cycles to keep the print heads from clogging, rather than appearing on the page. However, a tank-style inkjet printer, which costs around $250 or more initially, uses only about $10 worth of ink per year.

Then there's the issue of an inkjet printer's design, which is more mechanically complicated than a laser printer. An inkjet printer's setup of motors, pulleys, gears, moving printheads, and paper-feed components, are additional parts that could potentially fail. So even with a low price in the beginning, more problems could potentially happen later on, which can lead to extra out-of-pocket expenses. CR member surveys show that overall, inkjet printers also typically receive lower reliability and owner-satisfaction ratings than laser models.