Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying That Cheap Inkjet Printer
If you're shopping for an inkjet printer in 2026, it can be tough to find a good brand at the right price. That's especially true if you only plan to use the printer occasionally and would rather not spend that much money. But before you go for that inexpensive model, beware that the price you see may not tell the whole story. In fact, a cheap inkjet printer's cost can make it look like a better deal than what it really is.
The biggest problem is the ongoing cost of actually using the printer. According to Consumer Reports, a low-priced inkjet printer can require $70 or more in replacement ink each year. To make matters worse, some of that ink is used during routine maintenance cycles to keep the print heads from clogging, rather than appearing on the page. However, a tank-style inkjet printer, which costs around $250 or more initially, uses only about $10 worth of ink per year.
Then there's the issue of an inkjet printer's design, which is more mechanically complicated than a laser printer. An inkjet printer's setup of motors, pulleys, gears, moving printheads, and paper-feed components, are additional parts that could potentially fail. So even with a low price in the beginning, more problems could potentially happen later on, which can lead to extra out-of-pocket expenses. CR member surveys show that overall, inkjet printers also typically receive lower reliability and owner-satisfaction ratings than laser models.
How to choose the right printer for you
An inkjet printer can be a good solution for people who only use it occasionally, but laser printers can make more sense for everyday document printing. Although laser printers are more expensive initially than inkjets, the cost per page may not be as high over time, thanks in part to the laser's toner system. Unlike liquid ink, toner can sit unused for longer periods without drying out, which means it may not have to be refilled as often.
In testing by Popular Mechanics, laser printers were found to have faster print speeds, while also delivering crisper text on the paper. This makes laser printers ideal for printing documents where clear, sharp text is the priority. However, inkjet printers were found to have an advantage when it comes to both color reproduction and photo printing. Inkjet printers produced much richer colors and smoother gradients than laser models.
Regardless of which type of printer you're thinking of buying, it's important to do some homework first. That's because not all printers are created equal, and sometimes, the brand name may not be a guarantee that you're getting a quality machine. Additionally, it's important to look beyond the price and consider how often you're going to use the printer and what you're using it for. Read through customer reviews, understand the printer's features, and use that information to make the right choice for you.