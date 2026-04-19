5 Of The Best Printers You Can Buy In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

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We may be living in the digital age, but having a printer on hand can still be very useful. Sure, you could head over to your local office supplies store to do this and pay for each sheet of paper you need, but that requires you to take time out of your day to perform a task that you could otherwise do with just a few clicks at home.

For some people, a basic printer is enough, while others may need a color-capable printer with extra functions like copying and scanning. Because printers aren't exactly front of mind for most people, outlets like Consumer Reports are a great resource to identify printers on the market that not only fulfill one's needs but come recommended by its in-house experts and real-world owners alike.

Here, we are going to look at five printers that are highly ranked by Consumer Reports. Rather than just showcasing the five with the highest overall ratings, these will cover a variety of printer types that the market has to offer. This should give prospective printer buyers a good selection to choose from, based on their needs and budgets.