Why Low Mileage Vehicles Still Need An Oil Change Every 6 To 12 Months

Oil is possibly the most important single fluid in a car's powertrain, responsible for lubricating all of the engine's working surfaces and keeping contaminants at bay. It's a mature and well-understood science, with dozens of companies each touting their own formulas, chemical compositions, and thicknesses. Normally, one might expect the shelf life to be based on mileage, as that's what we're used to. Change the oil yourself after a certain number of miles, and you're fine, right?

That's certainly true, of course, but mileage isn't the only factor to consider. Time is just as important, and it's one that people don't consider as often, likely because it doesn't apply to many car owners. According to the Federal Highway Administration, Americans drive an average of 16,550 miles per year. For most of us, that means we'll change our oil about three times a year, assuming a regular 5,000-mile service interval.

What about cars that don't cover enough miles a year to warrant an oil change? Well, you'll still need to change the oil, as it can and will go bad over time. Once engine oil is exposed to contaminants like moisture and carbon buildup, it'll begin to degrade and lose its lubricating properties.