Is The Google Pixel 11 Waterproof?
With an IP68 rating, the Google Pixel 11 certainly offers a high level of protection against dust and water, but can you go so far as to say it's waterproof? The answer lies in the definition of the IP68 rating itself, same as with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. To get such a rating, it means the Pixel 11 has been tested for resistance to solid particles and water under controlled conditions in the factory.
For starters, it helps to understand the "IP" in an IP rating means "ingress protection." It's a classification system that measures how well a device is protected against the entry of dust, water, and other materials you wouldn't want touching your phone's internal components. The first number corresponds to the amount of protection against solid particles, while the second corresponds to liquids. The higher the number, the better the protection. So, by that definition, an IP68 rating means the Pixel 11 has strong protection in both categories, but you should probably consider it water-resistant, rather than totally waterproof.
How to protect your Google Pixel 11 from water damage
The 6 in the IP68 rating tells you the Pixel 11 is dust-tight. The 8 tells you it's protected against being submerged in more than a meter of water (which is a little more than three feet). All in all, it's a high water-resistance rating, but in real-world conditions, an IP68 rating would give you enough protection against accidental exposure, and not much more than that.
A water and dust resistance rating should not be considered permanent. Normal wear and tear can reduce or eliminate your device's protection over time, and repairs, disassembly, and physical damage can have the same effect. That's why Google always recommends keeping the Pixel phone dry rather than trying to test the limits of its water-resistance rating. Keep it away from your bathroom sink, the shower or bath, and whatever other bodies of water you might find yourself around (say, a hot tub or a pool).
At the end of the day, the Pixel 11's IP68 rating is only meant to give you a certain degree of protection against accidents, not make the phone fully waterproof. If your phone gets water damaged, turn it off as soon as you fish it out, dry it with a soft cloth, and place it on a flat surface to finish drying at room temperature. Remember: accidental damage from water exposure isn't covered by Google's warranty.