Is The Google Pixel 11 Waterproof?

The 6 in the IP68 rating tells you the Pixel 11 is dust-tight. The 8 tells you it's protected against being submerged in more than a meter of water (which is a little more than three feet). All in all, it's a high water-resistance rating, but in real-world conditions, an IP68 rating would give you enough protection against accidental exposure, and not much more than that.

A water and dust resistance rating should not be considered permanent. Normal wear and tear can reduce or eliminate your device's protection over time, and repairs, disassembly, and physical damage can have the same effect. That's why Google always recommends keeping the Pixel phone dry rather than trying to test the limits of its water-resistance rating. Keep it away from your bathroom sink, the shower or bath, and whatever other bodies of water you might find yourself around (say, a hot tub or a pool).

At the end of the day, the Pixel 11's IP68 rating is only meant to give you a certain degree of protection against accidents, not make the phone fully waterproof. If your phone gets water damaged, turn it off as soon as you fish it out, dry it with a soft cloth, and place it on a flat surface to finish drying at room temperature. Remember: accidental damage from water exposure isn't covered by Google's warranty.