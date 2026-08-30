DIYer Recreated Germany's Most Famous WWII Battleship For $400 - It's Small, But Ridable

The Bismarck was one of the most legendary ships of World War II, serving as the flagship battleship of Nazi Germany. It famously sank the HMS Hood before the Bismarck itself was sunk by Allied forces, with the vast majority of the crew members of both ships being killed when each ship was destroyed.

Plenty of miniature recreations of the Bismarck have been made in the decades since its demise, but few of those have been floating, drivable recreations built with a budget of just a few hundred dollars. Even fewer have featured cannons with fireworks to recreate gunfire, but that's exactly what YouTuber Julius Perdana managed to create with their latest project.

The most expensive single component of the build was its motor, which cost $200. A battery to power the ship cost $30, while the Coroplast, fiberglass, 3D printing filament, and plywood used to create the ship's exterior totalled $165. To keep things affordable, Perdana used various additional electronics he already had to hand, like an RC system to control the boat's movements, and employed two assistants to speed up the build process. Even then, the boat still took two months to design and build.

The first step in the build process was to create a floating tub where the pilot could sit. Perdana chose to make it with plywood coated with fiberglass to ensure that it wouldn't leak. After that was built and tested, Perdana and his team got to work building the bow section of the ship from Coroplast.