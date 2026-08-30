DIYer Recreated Germany's Most Famous WWII Battleship For $400 - It's Small, But Ridable
The Bismarck was one of the most legendary ships of World War II, serving as the flagship battleship of Nazi Germany. It famously sank the HMS Hood before the Bismarck itself was sunk by Allied forces, with the vast majority of the crew members of both ships being killed when each ship was destroyed.
Plenty of miniature recreations of the Bismarck have been made in the decades since its demise, but few of those have been floating, drivable recreations built with a budget of just a few hundred dollars. Even fewer have featured cannons with fireworks to recreate gunfire, but that's exactly what YouTuber Julius Perdana managed to create with their latest project.
The most expensive single component of the build was its motor, which cost $200. A battery to power the ship cost $30, while the Coroplast, fiberglass, 3D printing filament, and plywood used to create the ship's exterior totalled $165. To keep things affordable, Perdana used various additional electronics he already had to hand, like an RC system to control the boat's movements, and employed two assistants to speed up the build process. Even then, the boat still took two months to design and build.
The first step in the build process was to create a floating tub where the pilot could sit. Perdana chose to make it with plywood coated with fiberglass to ensure that it wouldn't leak. After that was built and tested, Perdana and his team got to work building the bow section of the ship from Coroplast.
The build process was time-consuming
They conducted further testing on a nearby lake to ensure that it would float, before continuing on with the build. Next came the stern section, then the motor, followed by additional testing to make sure the boat could be controlled on the water.
Most of the figurines and some of the smaller details of the boat's design were 3D printed with the help of a Formlabs 3D printer — incidentally, a brand that ranks very highly in our comparison of major 3D printer brands. To make the ship a little faster in the water, Perdana also printed a new propeller. The next job was to assemble the superstructure of the ship, then equip the cannons with fireworks to simulate gunfire. After some final details were added and some further tweaks made to the onboard systems, the ship was ready to set sail.
Although the ship was small enough to only fit a single person onboard, it was still so long that it needed to be transported to the lake in two parts on the roof of Perdana's car. Once it reached its destination, the team reassembled the ship and sent it out onto the lake. It's well worth watching the full video to see the end result of the build; given the team's limited budget, they did a very impressive job of recreating the appearance of one of the most feared battleships in history. Thankfully, unlike the actual Bismarck, this recreation didn't sink.