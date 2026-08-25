Dodge Debuts A 'Bold' New Color-Shifting Paint For The Charger
The new Dodge Charger is a bit of a polarizing vehicle to say the least. Some people love it, some people hate it. But no one can say that it isn't at least interesting to look at. To further bolster the goofy, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, vibe of the Charger, Dodge has unveiled a new color-shifting paint option for the Charger and, according to Stellantis, it's a "bold" choice.
The new color goes by "Red Oxide" and it certainly has a rust-red color from certain angles, yet it shifts to an almost dark purple from other angles. Matt McAlear, Dodge's CEO said in a press release: "...Red Oxide continues that momentum by giving customers even more ways to make their Dodge muscle car uniquely their own, straight from the factory. It's a color that looks different depending on the light and brings even more personality to the Charger lineup."
The Dodge Charger is certainly not lacking in personality. The vehicle's general ostentatious nature ensures that at least.
Ridiculous colors for a ridiculous car
The new color will cost an additional $695 for the privilege. "Red Oxide" is actually one of the more subtle color names for the Charger as colors like "Bludicrous" and "White Knuckle" are also available. The electric Dodge Charger Daytona that SlashGear reviewed earlier this year was finished in Bludicrous and the gas-powered Dodge Charger R/T sedan SlashGear evaluated was White Knuckle-colored.
The color-shifting paint is part of a few recent updates to the Dodge Charger, especially the gas-powered variant. Earlier this month, Dodge launched the Dodge Charger Super Bee for the 2027 model year. It bumps up the horsepower to 600 and added two new colors, appropriately named "Sucker Punch" and "Shady."
The Red Oxide color was launched in conjunction with the Woodward Dream Cruise, a parade of classic cars held on Detroit's Woodward Avenue. Dodge notes that if you want your Dodge Charger to look purple and also red, depending on the angle, Red Oxide will be available starting next month in September.