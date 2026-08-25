Dodge Debuts A 'Bold' New Color-Shifting Paint For The Charger

The new Dodge Charger is a bit of a polarizing vehicle to say the least. Some people love it, some people hate it. But no one can say that it isn't at least interesting to look at. To further bolster the goofy, perhaps tongue-in-cheek, vibe of the Charger, Dodge has unveiled a new color-shifting paint option for the Charger and, according to Stellantis, it's a "bold" choice.

The new color goes by "Red Oxide" and it certainly has a rust-red color from certain angles, yet it shifts to an almost dark purple from other angles. Matt McAlear, Dodge's CEO said in a press release: "...Red Oxide continues that momentum by giving customers even more ways to make their Dodge muscle car uniquely their own, straight from the factory. It's a color that looks different depending on the light and brings even more personality to the Charger lineup."

The Dodge Charger is certainly not lacking in personality. The vehicle's general ostentatious nature ensures that at least.