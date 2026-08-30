Yes, Home Depot And Lowe's Have Flock Cameras In Their Parking Lots - Here's Why

If you've noticed security cameras in parking lots at Home Depot or Lowe's — whether on streetlights or standalone trailers with solar panels on them — it's because both companies have deals with a company called Flock Safety. Among other things, Flock makes Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) cameras and gunshot audio sensors. The cameras record every license plate they see, along with additional information about passing vehicles, including any bumper stickers, damage, bike racks, aftermarket wheels, or other identifying features. Flock collates this information into a Vehicle Signature and uses AI to create a searchable database, so it's possible to look for a vehicle's activities with details other than just its license plate. So why are Home Depot and Lowe's paying for Flock cameras, and what are they doing with the data from them?

In an FAQ on its website, Home Depot says, "Like many retailers, we use license plate readers in our parking lots. These cameras are used for the purpose of detecting and preventing theft and protecting the safety of our customers and associates. We do not grant access to our license plate readers to federal law enforcement." However, an investigation by 404 Media reveals the last portion of that statement is only partially correct. Home Depot may only be sharing data with local law enforcement agencies, but those agencies can pass it on to their federal counterparts. The investigation found that Lowe's, meanwhile, is sharing it with both local police, and other police departments across state lines.