Costco Is Selling A Rare Space-Saving Top-Load Kitchen Washer (But Only Online)

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There are a ton of different dishwasher brands that offer unique solutions to the eternal dishwashing problem, including those who live in small spaces. For people who live in big cities, it's pretty common to have barebones kitchens, especially if you live in a condo, or even an RV.

However, if you have sensitive hands and/or don't want the hassle of washing your dishes manually, you can still have a dishwasher without giving up valuable counter space with the Fotile VersaWash Top Load Kitchen Washer. On Costco, there's two versions of the top loading dishwasher: the VersaWash 2-in-1 Top-Load Kitchen Washer, at $739.99, and the VersaWash 3-in-1 Top-Load Kitchen Washer at $829.99, and both units are exclusively sold online. Their key difference is that the 2-in-1 model measures 20 inches in width, while the 3-in-1 model is 34 inches, and it also includes a sink.

Unlike regular dishwashers, it opens from the top, like a chest cooler, and lets you use it as a table top when you're not loading or unloading. Apart from meeting the demands of a compact kitchen space, it also helps reduce visual clutter. It's also ideal for people who don't want to bend down to load and unload dishes. On Costco, there aren't that many reviews for the VersaWash models, but early feedback has been promising. As of August 2026, the Fotile 3-in-1 VersaWash Top-Load Kitchen Washer has been rated a 4.7 stars by 19 people.