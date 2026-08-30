Costco Is Selling A Rare Space-Saving Top-Load Kitchen Washer (But Only Online)
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There are a ton of different dishwasher brands that offer unique solutions to the eternal dishwashing problem, including those who live in small spaces. For people who live in big cities, it's pretty common to have barebones kitchens, especially if you live in a condo, or even an RV.
However, if you have sensitive hands and/or don't want the hassle of washing your dishes manually, you can still have a dishwasher without giving up valuable counter space with the Fotile VersaWash Top Load Kitchen Washer. On Costco, there's two versions of the top loading dishwasher: the VersaWash 2-in-1 Top-Load Kitchen Washer, at $739.99, and the VersaWash 3-in-1 Top-Load Kitchen Washer at $829.99, and both units are exclusively sold online. Their key difference is that the 2-in-1 model measures 20 inches in width, while the 3-in-1 model is 34 inches, and it also includes a sink.
Unlike regular dishwashers, it opens from the top, like a chest cooler, and lets you use it as a table top when you're not loading or unloading. Apart from meeting the demands of a compact kitchen space, it also helps reduce visual clutter. It's also ideal for people who don't want to bend down to load and unload dishes. On Costco, there aren't that many reviews for the VersaWash models, but early feedback has been promising. As of August 2026, the Fotile 3-in-1 VersaWash Top-Load Kitchen Washer has been rated a 4.7 stars by 19 people.
What you need to know about the Fotile VersaWash Top-Load Kitchen Washers
Capable of going up to 167 degrees Fahrenheit, it has three different wash cycles: delicate, normal, and intense. The delicate cycle runs for 15 minutes, while the normal runs for 20 minutes. As for the intense wash, it can go up to 25 minutes. A replacement for a table-top dishwasher, it's made to fit four place settings. Alternatively, you can also fit four plates or eight bowls.
With a sound rating of 53.5 db, it's practically the same volume as a quiet conversation, and not far behind the quietest dishwasher brands. It's also pretty efficient with water, only needing 2 gallons each wash, which is a third of what you'd expect from more traditional models. It also has a child safety lock, so it stays closed while the cycle is ongoing.
The 2-in-1 VersaWash has a special high-pressure cleaning technology, which uses energy cavitation bubbles. It also has a fruit, vegetable, and seafood cycle, which is designed to better get rid of particles, such as pesticide and dirt. Once the washing is done, it utilizes hot air drying and fan-assisted circulation to dry. There's also an auto-open door, which can air dry dishes and keep issues like mold at bay. Although, it claims that its safe to leave dishes inside for up to 96 hours. Lastly, it comes with a five year limited warranty, which covers two years for labor and five for parts.