Do Headphone Splitters Hurt Audio Quality?
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When you're in a public space, like the subway, one of the best ways to listen to music with a friend is using headphone splitter. If you're lucky enough to have one of the few Android devices that let you share audio via Bluetooth, you can use that as well. However, headphone splitters provide a quick and no-nonsense method for enabling multiple people to listen to music from one audio source on two or more pairs of headphones. The biggest concern about these unusual gadgets, however, is whether they actually hurt the quality of audio.
Generally, a good quality headphone splitter won't negatively affect audio quality. That's because the splitter's main function is to just "split" the audio signal between two outputs. That means it doesn't do any compression or conversion that can affect the quality of audio. In a normal setup, you shouldn't hear a difference in sound quality compared to when you just plug one pair of headphones in. However, before you visit your favorite e-commerce store and buy just any splitter you find, you should know that there are several factors that play a role in the audio quality while using a headphone splitter.
Different factors can affect audio quality when using a headphone splitter
The quality of the headphone splitter matters for sound quality. Cheap splitters tend to use lower-quality materials, which can negatively affect electrical conductivity and potentially impact audio quality. High-quality ones use better materials like gold-plated connectors and double-shielded cables, which ensure minimal degradation of the audio signal.
Another key factor that determines whether audio quality is affected is the impedance of the source and the headphones. In simple terms, impedance (measured in ohms) "shows how hard the headphones are to drive for your audio source," according to major headphone brand Sennheiser. Connecting two or more pairs of headphones to a single source decreases the overall impedance.
As a result, the source device has to deliver more current to drive the sound. That can be problematic because if the combined headset impedance is too low for the source to drive properly, you might experience issues when listening to audio, such as reduced volume, distortion, or changes in frequency response. Reviews of products like UGREEN's Headphone Splitter show that some users faced these issues. Specifically, some reviewers complained about volume loss, while others reported reduced sound quality when using the splitter.