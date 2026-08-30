Do Headphone Splitters Hurt Audio Quality?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're in a public space, like the subway, one of the best ways to listen to music with a friend is using headphone splitter. If you're lucky enough to have one of the few Android devices that let you share audio via Bluetooth, you can use that as well. However, headphone splitters provide a quick and no-nonsense method for enabling multiple people to listen to music from one audio source on two or more pairs of headphones. The biggest concern about these unusual gadgets, however, is whether they actually hurt the quality of audio.

Generally, a good quality headphone splitter won't negatively affect audio quality. That's because the splitter's main function is to just "split" the audio signal between two outputs. That means it doesn't do any compression or conversion that can affect the quality of audio. In a normal setup, you shouldn't hear a difference in sound quality compared to when you just plug one pair of headphones in. However, before you visit your favorite e-commerce store and buy just any splitter you find, you should know that there are several factors that play a role in the audio quality while using a headphone splitter.