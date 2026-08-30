Who Makes 10.3 Liter Big Block Engines Besides Chevy?

Chevrolet's ZZ632 big block engine may be the most recognizable crate engine in the 10.3-liter displacement class, with a price of around $34,000. But it isn't the only 632ci big block available. Specialty engine builders like Prestige Motorsports and Steve Morris Engines can produce 632ci combinations, which are roughly equivalent to 10.3 liters. Meanwhile, several established performance engine manufacturers also offer their own 632ci engines as cataloged products.

For example, BluePrint Engines offers a 632-cubic-inch GM big-block-compatible Pro Series engine with 815 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Known as the Blackout Reaper Edition, it uses a 4.600-inch bore, 4.750-inch stroke, aluminum cylinder heads, and forged crankshaft and pistons. This engine with a 4L80E transmission costs $30,899. Additionally, Nelson Racing Engines has a 632-cubic-inch naturally aspirated big block V8 engine through its Hot Rod Series. The engine features a Dart block and forged internal components with an output of more than 850 horsepower. Prices for this engine start at $27,000.

Then there's ATK High Performance Engines, which has a 632-cubic-inch Pro Street V8 rated at 820 horsepower, 800 pound-feet of torque, and it costs $16,999. The engine has a Dart Big M block, forged crankshaft, connecting rods and pistons, aluminum cylinder heads, and a hydraulic roller camshaft. Lastly, there's the Shafiroff 632-cubic-inch UltraStreet Big Dawg that combines a tall-deck block with forged steel components, producing 945 horsepower and 845 pound-feet of torque. This engine, before carburetor and ignition, costs $18,950.