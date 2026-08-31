This Tiny Travel Trailer Is Hiding An Entire 10-Person Home On The Go

At first glance, Camp-let's Earth trailer looks incredibly tiny while it's pulled behind a pickup truck. And it sorta is: While being towed, Camp-let Earth is just 10.6 feet in length, 5.3 feet wide, and just 595 pounds. With a 1,000-pound minimum tow rating, this mean most pickups and SUVs, including electric vehicles, can easily bring it along for the ride. (Yes, even trucks with a terrible towing capacity, like the Ford Maverick.)

However, once it's parked in place, the Camp-let Earth significantly expands to create room for up to 10 people. Made of durable materials and full of windows, you'll get a safe and well-lit living space up to 13 feet long, 18.8 feet wide, and 7.5 feet high.

If you want to expand it even more for 10 people, it will require some add-ons. The Camp-let Earth trailer itself will cost you around $14,593, fitting four people. Then, you'll need to buy an annex to accommodate two more, which costs roughly $1,458. After that, it's time to buy an awning for about $3,068, which lets you fit an annex on either side for four more campers. The total for the 10-person configuration? Around $21,981.

If you still have money to spare on the Camp-let Earth, you can buy a sun canopy, a kitchen module, and other homey add-ons. Keep in mind the awning and three annexes will add 91.5 pounds, though this is still much lighter than other trailer options.