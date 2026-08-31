This Tiny Travel Trailer Is Hiding An Entire 10-Person Home On The Go
At first glance, Camp-let's Earth trailer looks incredibly tiny while it's pulled behind a pickup truck. And it sorta is: While being towed, Camp-let Earth is just 10.6 feet in length, 5.3 feet wide, and just 595 pounds. With a 1,000-pound minimum tow rating, this mean most pickups and SUVs, including electric vehicles, can easily bring it along for the ride. (Yes, even trucks with a terrible towing capacity, like the Ford Maverick.)
However, once it's parked in place, the Camp-let Earth significantly expands to create room for up to 10 people. Made of durable materials and full of windows, you'll get a safe and well-lit living space up to 13 feet long, 18.8 feet wide, and 7.5 feet high.
If you want to expand it even more for 10 people, it will require some add-ons. The Camp-let Earth trailer itself will cost you around $14,593, fitting four people. Then, you'll need to buy an annex to accommodate two more, which costs roughly $1,458. After that, it's time to buy an awning for about $3,068, which lets you fit an annex on either side for four more campers. The total for the 10-person configuration? Around $21,981.
If you still have money to spare on the Camp-let Earth, you can buy a sun canopy, a kitchen module, and other homey add-ons. Keep in mind the awning and three annexes will add 91.5 pounds, though this is still much lighter than other trailer options.
Is the Camp-let Earth hybrid trailer right for me?
The Camp-let Earth is a hybrid trailer, which means it can be expanded while setting up at camp, but is lightweight and compact while on the road. Hybrid trailers are a great choice for anyone that needs a lightweight trailer that can even be towed by a Tesla. The lighter design allows drivers to use less gas or switch to an electric vehicle, making the Earth environmentally friendly, something that many companies are looking into right now with their next-gen trailer concepts.
The ability to pop out the sides and create a bigger living space can also be great for larger groups. However, hybrid trailers don't have hard sides, so you won't be as protected from the weather, outside noises, or wildlife. The Camp-let Earth, for example, has a polyester roof and fiber-dyed acrylic material for the side and front walls. That said, this makes hybrid trailers best for short weekend trips during warmer months, and the Camp-let Earth's EV-protective materials make it especially useful during the summer.