This Next-Gen Smart Travel Trailer Concept Takes Camping Into The Future
Trailers are often a way to escape the hustle and bustle of the modern world and experience a simpler, more natural lifestyle. However, China's Skydream Caravans is bringing futuristic high-tech styling to its latest trailer concept. The RV industry has been a bit slow when it comes to innovation, but Skydream's award-winning trailer design is essentially a luxurious smart penthouse on wheels. Although, for now, Skydream's trailer remains a pre-production concept, with no official pricing announced and initial deliveries tentatively expected in late 2026.
The 26.5-foot trailer will have a dual lithium battery pack with a capacity up to 85 kWh. It will have both a roof-mounted solar system as well as an electric charging port, allowing up to two weeks of off-grid battery power for campers. Skydream also envisions plenty of driver-assistance features — hill start assist, traction assist, active steering assist, and 360-degree remote monitoring — as well as trailer-specific features like locating and securing a tow vehicle hitch, as well as unhitching, disconnecting, and parking itself. Once you're at camp, the trailer can drop its stabilizer legs, extend its awning, and turn on ambient lighting inside and out.
Skydream Caravans isn't the first electric towable trailer concept out there — but the challenge is getting these trailers to be affordable while also not limiting the towing capacity of the vehicle towing them with added weight. Most remain very light, so even a Tesla can tow them. One brand made an electric camper with a powertrain designed to propel itself forward to avoid a dramatic range drop-off. Skydream's trailer is 6,400 pounds, which would really reduce an EV's driving range.
A smart penthouse in the middle of the forest
Skydream's trailer concept is sci-fi in its styling as well, allowing you to live as if you're in a New York City penthouse in the middle of the campground. The modern interior features a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room, laid out like a studio apartment that fits two to six people. There's a dining table, a wraparound sofa (which converts into a second bed), a long, modern countertop, a water purification system, a washing machine, a fridge, and an open deck.
There is a smart home control system that can be controlled on a wall panel, through a phone app, or even with your voice. The bedroom and living room both have a movie theater mode — the system will lower a 60-inch projector screen, dim the lights, pull down blackout shades, and adjust the couch or bed to a comfortable viewing position. "RV culture represents one of the most powerful expressions of freedom worldwide," said Skydream's CEO and founder, Felix Yang. "Skydream was designed for travelers who don't want to choose between adventure and modern living." Another Chinese company working on a modern luxury trailer is Lidu RV, although that one is quite a bit smaller.