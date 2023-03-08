Lightship's New L1 Electric Camper Is Built To Power Almost Anything, Including Your EV

All-electric trucks are one of the hottest segments of the automotive marketplace right now. Ford has already closed the order banks for its 2023 F-150 Lightning due to excessive demand, and competitor Ram sold out of its upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution pickup in less than one week. But one persistent criticism of electric trucks is how much their range decreases when towing a trailer — most famously illustrated by YouTuber Tyler Hoover, whose F-150 Lightning couldn't travel more than 100 miles while towing a 3500 pound trailer.

Leave it up to a couple of former Tesla employees to solve that problem (at least, for campers) with their new company called Lightship. As the story goes, Lightship co-founder Ben Parker was grabbing lunch from one of the food trucks outside a Tesla facility, where he was employed as a battery engineer. As Ben observed the gasoline or propane generators noisily powering the mobile kitchens — along with their associated pollution — the idea for an electric RV was born.

Not too long after Ben's "aha moment," fellow Tesla alum Toby Kraus was brought on board and the two partners embarked on a 6,000 mile galavant across the U.S. to speak with RV owners and learn about the industry in general. Being that over 70% of the recreational vehicles sold in 2021 were towable travel trailers, that's where Lightship decided to focus its efforts. Enter Lightship's debut product: the L1.