Why Ram Has Stopped Taking Reservations For The 1500 REV All-Electric Truck

Electrification of the automotive space has been picking up pace in recent years, largely thanks to the demonstrable success of auto-makers like Tesla. EVs have taken all shapes and sizes, from compact city cars like the stylish Hyundai Ioniq 5, to luxurious family SUVs like the Tesla Model X.

However, until recently, the pickup truck market has been resistant to winds of change. Sure, Ford released the F-150 Lightning, but that only happened in 2021, and its competition has taken a while to catch up. Now, the competition has caught up: Rivian started shipping the impressive R1T late in 2021, while Ram launched its 1500 REV in February 2023.

While the details on the Ram 1500 REV are scant thus far, it appears to be a handsome vehicle, even if it only slightly resembles the 1500 Revolution BEV concept we saw at CES in January. Ram claims that it will set the standard when it comes to capability, payload, range, and towing.

The truck will also feature vehicle-to-home charging, and vehicle-to-vehicle charging, in addition to a large frunk and a healthy helping of interior displays. One common issue with electric pickups, though, is meeting demand; as seen with both the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T. Unfortunately, it seems that Ram fans will face a similar fate, as Ram has stopped taking reservations for its electric pickup.