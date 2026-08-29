Bose SoundLink Micro Vs Anker Soundcore Mini: How Do They Compare?

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When one thinks of reliable speaker brands, Bose is one of the most popular options. However, it's also known for its premium price tag. While it does have relatively affordable models, such as the Bose SoundLink Micro, it may still be above some people's budgets. Alongside JBL, Sonos, LG, and Marshall, we've mentioned that Anker is one of the best underrated speaker brands that can give Bose (and Sony) a run for its money. While the brand is better known for its charging accessories, it also manufactures a slew of gadgets, including popular, highly rated speakers. So, if you're in the market for portable speakers but are looking for options that won't break the bank, you may want to consider the Anker Soundcore Mini instead.

Priced at $129, the 2nd-generation Bose SoundLink Micro comes with a 30-day return policy, complimentary shipping and returns, and options for Klarna or Afterpay on the brand's website. If you ever lose the strap, you can also get a replacement for $19.99 in five color options. On the other hand, Anker's Soundcore Mini retails for a quarter of the price at $29.99, plus it also has free shipping, flexible payment options via Affirm for qualified buyers, and even a 30-day price match. If you're on the fence between these two options, here's what makes the Soundcore Mini different from the Bose SoundLink Micro, what people have to say about its performance, and possible alternatives.