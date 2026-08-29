Bose SoundLink Micro Vs Anker Soundcore Mini: How Do They Compare?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When one thinks of reliable speaker brands, Bose is one of the most popular options. However, it's also known for its premium price tag. While it does have relatively affordable models, such as the Bose SoundLink Micro, it may still be above some people's budgets. Alongside JBL, Sonos, LG, and Marshall, we've mentioned that Anker is one of the best underrated speaker brands that can give Bose (and Sony) a run for its money. While the brand is better known for its charging accessories, it also manufactures a slew of gadgets, including popular, highly rated speakers. So, if you're in the market for portable speakers but are looking for options that won't break the bank, you may want to consider the Anker Soundcore Mini instead.
Priced at $129, the 2nd-generation Bose SoundLink Micro comes with a 30-day return policy, complimentary shipping and returns, and options for Klarna or Afterpay on the brand's website. If you ever lose the strap, you can also get a replacement for $19.99 in five color options. On the other hand, Anker's Soundcore Mini retails for a quarter of the price at $29.99, plus it also has free shipping, flexible payment options via Affirm for qualified buyers, and even a 30-day price match. If you're on the fence between these two options, here's what makes the Soundcore Mini different from the Bose SoundLink Micro, what people have to say about its performance, and possible alternatives.
How are the Bose SoundLink Micro and Anker Soundcore Mini the same and different?
The Bose SoundLink Micro has seven color options: sunset peach, sandstone, petal pink, blue dusk, dewdrop mint, twilight blue, and black. Weighing 0.725 lb, it measures 1.693 inches by 4.094 inches by 4.094 inches. With a three-hour charging time, the Bose SoundLink uses a USB-C port and is rated to last up to half a day on a single charge. Between the two, it's definitely the more durable option with its IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating. Not to mention, one unique feature is its Party Mode, which lets you sync with another speaker simultaneously.
Joining the likes of Eufy, Nebula, and AnkerWork, Soundcore is one of the many brands owned by Anker. The Anker Soundcore Mini has four colors: black, grey, dorado (gold), and pink. However, only the black option is listed on the brand's website and Amazon. In comparison, it has a slightly longer battery life of 15 hours and offers non-Bluetooth connections, such as microSD and an AUX cord. Another key advantage is that it does have an FM station mode, so it can function like a radio in an emergency. While it is much lighter at 0.45 lbs, one important caveat is that it still uses Micro USB for charging, which makes a big difference in charging times. Unlike the Bose model, which connects to the Bose app to adjust your preferred settings, the Anker Soundcore Mini does not feature integrated app support.
What do people have to say about both models?
Despite its huge price difference, the Bose SoundLink Micro has an average rating of 4.7 stars from 95 people on the Bose Website and 4.6 stars from 1,500+ users on Amazon, where it's also an Amazon's Choice product. People have consistently praised its full, rich sound, as well as its loudness. However, there were a few complaints about battery drainage and Bluetooth connection issues.
On Amazon, the Anker Soundcore Mini has an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 93,000 customers. While some people note that its bass isn't the best, many still agree that it has a balanced, rich, full sound and has a great battery life. Some reviewers did lament how it's not weather-resistant and lacks the option to hook a carabiner to it. It's also tagged as a frequently returned item on Amazon.
Alternatively, while there's a lot to like about Anker's Soundcore Mini, it's not the best alternative to the Bose SoundLink Micro in Anker's portfolio. For example, you can get the Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth Shower Speaker for a few extra dollars at $34.99. On Amazon, it's an Overall Pick product that has been rated 4.7 stars by 12,700 customers. Apart from a significantly longer playing time of 20 hours, it shares Bose SoundLink's IP67 rating, varied color options, a portability-focused design with a strap, and is even a little bit lighter at just under 0.6lbs.