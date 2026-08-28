How Many Solar Panels Would It Take To Replace One Natural Gas Power Plant?

We've previously investigated how many solar panels it would require to replace the energy output of a coal plant, as well as how many would be needed to match the power provided by a nuclear reactor. To round out our series, let's calculate how many solar panels you'd need to approach the wattage produced by a natural gas plant.

Assuming a 56% capacity factor for a hypothetical 1-gigawatt natural gas plant (right around the U.S. fleet average), it would produce around 4.9 million megawatt-hours of electricity per year, which even high wattage, high efficiency solar panels would struggle to match except in staggering volumes. A high wattage solar panel for residential or light commercial usage now averages around 550W and have been described as the "sweet spot" for solar installers. Real-world yearly production for solar projects is lower than their listed ratings because they generate only while the sun's out and are subject to interference based on weather, the season, amount of shade, inverter losses, panel orientation, and available transmission capacity. These factors all combine to reduce solar capacity factor to an average of around 24%.

This means one 550-watt panel would generate approximately 1,157 kilowatt-hours annually. Dividing the gas plant's estimated 4.9 billion kWh annual output by that figure yields a total of around 4.3 million solar panels. If the solar project was sited at a sunnier location, or if static panels were replaced with sun-tracking panels, you could significantly reduce that number.