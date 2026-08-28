Is 2003 A Good Year For The Toyota Corolla? Here's What You Should Know

The Toyota Corolla is one of the Japanese automaker's best sellers due to its continued reputation for reliability and durability amongst critics and drivers alike. This reputation has even made the Toyota Corolla hold its value more than the average vehicle, since those looking for a used car wouldn't blink twice at a Corolla with six figures on the odometer. However, this doesn't mean every Toyota Corolla year is made equal.

When the 2003 Toyota Corolla came out, it featured an updated design and improved comfort in hopes of keeping up with other small cars in its segment. It was the first year of the ninth generation, bringing five more horsepower (130 hp total), additional head room, and more safety features. However, even though Toyota is slow to implement changes, the 2003 model is the first of a new generation, meaning it does come with some growing pains.

On Car Complaints, the 2003 Corolla has the third-highest amount of complaints, with the most common being transmission issues, including transmission failure and catalytic converters dying. Owners also say to look out for rust if you're looking at buying one. The 2003 model isn't amongst the Toyota Corolla's best years, or so bad that you should avoid it, but it's also not the model's most solid year.