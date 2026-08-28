Is 2003 A Good Year For The Toyota Corolla? Here's What You Should Know
The Toyota Corolla is one of the Japanese automaker's best sellers due to its continued reputation for reliability and durability amongst critics and drivers alike. This reputation has even made the Toyota Corolla hold its value more than the average vehicle, since those looking for a used car wouldn't blink twice at a Corolla with six figures on the odometer. However, this doesn't mean every Toyota Corolla year is made equal.
When the 2003 Toyota Corolla came out, it featured an updated design and improved comfort in hopes of keeping up with other small cars in its segment. It was the first year of the ninth generation, bringing five more horsepower (130 hp total), additional head room, and more safety features. However, even though Toyota is slow to implement changes, the 2003 model is the first of a new generation, meaning it does come with some growing pains.
On Car Complaints, the 2003 Corolla has the third-highest amount of complaints, with the most common being transmission issues, including transmission failure and catalytic converters dying. Owners also say to look out for rust if you're looking at buying one. The 2003 model isn't amongst the Toyota Corolla's best years, or so bad that you should avoid it, but it's also not the model's most solid year.
How much is a 2003 Toyota Corolla worth today?
The 2003 Toyota Corolla is over 10 years old at this point (sorry for this perspective), which has caused quite a bit of depreciation. The CE Sedan 4D had an original MSRP of $14,055, but Kelley Blue Book now has the national average at $2,725. The S Sedan 4D was $15,000, and is now found for an average of $2,900. The highest trim, the LE Sedan 4D, was $15,165 when new and is currently priced at $2,950 on the used car market. J.D. Power is a little more generous, stating the average price of a used 2003 model is $3,475. Overall, this would put the 2003 Corolla's depreciation at 77.09% to 80.61% as of 2026.
While the 2003 Toyota Corolla is definitely a cost effective used vehicle purchase, keep in mind that it's getting up there in years. Older vehicles, especially those with higher mileage, will likely need some maintenance — and possibly replacement parts. If you want to prolong an older car's lifespan, there are certain things to keep an eye on as you reach different driving milestones, and following the 30-60-90 rule will help with that.