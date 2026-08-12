Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Corolla Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Toyota Corolla is a commuter staple, known for its reliability and ability to consistently get you to work for decades as long as you do a few oil changes. And, while many Toyota models have unfortunate depreciation, the Corolla holds on to its value well past six figures on the odometer. The 2021 Toyota Corolla has a resale value of $14,350 in 2026, which means it lost just 24.45% of its value over five years, according to Kelley Blue Book. iSeeCars has the Corolla at 27.4% depreciation in the same time span, while CarEdge calculates 33%. Of course, the value depends on variables like mileage, condition, and location.

However, cars often lose 50% to 60% of their value in five years, making the Corolla pretty phenomenal in comparison — especially when you consider that most cars lose 10% of their value within one month of driving. And the Toyota Corolla Cross does even better in the resale market.

One interesting thing to note in Kelley Blue Book's depreciation data is that the Toyota Corolla gained some value in 2026. The 2021 model was worth $13,876 in 2025, which was a $2,258 drop from 2024. However, it's worth $14,350 in 2026, a $474 increase. This is due to the higher demand for used cars in 2026 as new car prices continue to increase — and drivers want a reliable used car, like the Corolla.