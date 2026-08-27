Who Makes Bryant Air Conditioners And Where Are They Manufactured?

If you're in the market for an air conditioner like many of us in the dead heat of another scorching summer, odds are you've stumbled across the Bryant brand. Like so many consumer goods, the Bryant name falls under the broader banner of another manufacturer; it's one of several A/C brands operated by parent company Carrier.

That's generally a strong indicator of quality, with Carrier claiming the number two slot on our ranking of best air conditioner brands. Carrier, formally the Carrier Global Corporation, is a billion dollar company that manufactures a broad range of residential heating and cooling systems. Beyond just air conditioners, the company also sells heat pumps, furnaces, boilers, thermostats, controllers, and indoor-air-quality equipment under the Bryant flag, with full access to its parent company's distribution networks and engineering infrastructure.

Within the broader Carrier portfolio, Bryant tends to be positioned largely as a residential and light-commercial brand. However, the Bryant name predates its associations with Carrier's corporate ownership.