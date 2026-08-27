Who Makes Bryant Air Conditioners And Where Are They Manufactured?
If you're in the market for an air conditioner like many of us in the dead heat of another scorching summer, odds are you've stumbled across the Bryant brand. Like so many consumer goods, the Bryant name falls under the broader banner of another manufacturer; it's one of several A/C brands operated by parent company Carrier.
That's generally a strong indicator of quality, with Carrier claiming the number two slot on our ranking of best air conditioner brands. Carrier, formally the Carrier Global Corporation, is a billion dollar company that manufactures a broad range of residential heating and cooling systems. Beyond just air conditioners, the company also sells heat pumps, furnaces, boilers, thermostats, controllers, and indoor-air-quality equipment under the Bryant flag, with full access to its parent company's distribution networks and engineering infrastructure.
Within the broader Carrier portfolio, Bryant tends to be positioned largely as a residential and light-commercial brand. However, the Bryant name predates its associations with Carrier's corporate ownership.
The history of the Bryant brand
Bryant was founded many decades before the Carrier acquisition, back in 1907. It was originally called the Bryant Heater Company, and didn't fall under Carrier's auspices until 1955, when it was acquired as part of a merger with Affiliated Gas Equipment. Bryant was the brainchild of Charles Lester Bryant, who began in Cleveland in 1904 with the National Gas Regulator Company before formally establishing the Bryant Heater Company in 1907. Charles Bryant was an Ohio native who worked in the natural-gas business and initially sold high-pressure gas regulators to rural customers who used natural gas for lighting.
Bryant's operations have since migrated out of the Cleveland area, and the company says the majority of its product-development and manufacturing takes place in Indianapolis, Indiana with a major satellite in Collierville, Tennessee. Bryant's factory in Indianapolis is a massive operation, spanning 550,000 square feet. According to Bryant, it's one of the world's largest gas-furnace plants.
To identify the specific origin of a piece of Bryant equipment, the most reliable source of information is its data plate, which typically includes the exact model and serial number, electrical specifications, refrigerant information, as well as the country of origin. For info on how a Bryant A/C or any other air conditioner should be serviced, take a look at our guide to how often maintenance should be performed, and how much of it you can manage yourself.