How Much Does It Cost To Have A TV On 24 Hours A Day?

The cost of running an LED TV is different from a Plasma TV or an older CRT TV, since each has a different power consumption. Similarly, the bigger the TV, the more power it uses, since its display is one of the most power-intensive components. On average, modern TVs consume 50-200W, and if you know your TV's power rating and the electricity rate, the job is almost half done. All that's left is the calculation.

For instance, let's consider a 65-inch TV with a power rating of 120W being used in an area where electricity costs $0.2 per kWh. First, we need to find out the TV's consumption, so divide its power rating by 1000, then multiply that figure by the number of hours you're using the TV. In this case, it comes out to be 2.88 kWh. Multiplying this by the electricity charges gives us $0.576, which is the per-day cost of running the TV if you leave it on for 24 hours. In case you don't know your TV's power consumption, look it up in the TV's manual or on the manufacturer's website. It should be easy to find. Electricity rates differ from state to state, but those, too, are easy to find.

If you want even more accuracy, use a smart plug to monitor the TV's power consumption. This way, the cost will also factor in the minor fluctuations in power consumption resulting from streaming quality, brightness levels, and other features.