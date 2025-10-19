Energy Vampires: 5 Appliances That Are Running Up Your Electric Bills

The energy marketplace is one with plenty of nuances. Some homeowners might have solar panels installed on their roof, and in some areas, you're entitled to sell back excess energy to the utility company. This can be helpful in keeping your home electricity bill low. However, neither solution fixes a particularly pesky problem that people across the world frequently face in their house. Most people are familiar with the practice of temporarily unplugging a router to reset the device and speed up the connection it fuels, but there are actually numerous other appliances that you should think of regularly unplugging. Unplugging a few key appliances when you're not using them can help reduce your electricity bill by a notable margin. Why? Well, it's because of a phenomenon that is sometimes known as the "energy vampire."

An energy vampire is an electronic device that draws power while technically being turned off. The result is a steady addition to your home's electricity usage, even when you're not there or not actively using these appliances. Knowing the devices that draw the highest volume of electricity can help you put a stop to the issue, though. The Department of Energy suggests that a homeowner who unplugs devices when they aren't in use can save up to $100 per year, amounting to as much as 10% of your total electricity draw for the year. The motivation is therefore crystal clear.