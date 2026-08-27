Can You Wash Car Mats In A Washing Machine?
The mats on the floor of your car are some of the biggest filth magnets you could own. With shoes stomping in from outside, pets tracking mud from the park, and the occasional dropped drink, they can get downright disgusting. There are ways to manually deep clean your car's mats, including some relatively simple DIY cleaning products, but if you don't have the equipment or time, you may be tempted to take a shortcut and just throw them in the washing machine. However, you should think very carefully before you do this. While a washer could get your mats clean quickly, there are various potential cons and risks to cleaning them in this manner.
The unfortunate fact of the situation is that car mats aren't really meant to be cleaned in this way. The logic makes sense on paper, and indeed, a very specific subset of mats can be safely cleaned in a washing machine. However, the majority of mat types are not safe to clean in a washing machine, both due to the damage the mat could incur and the damage the washer itself could suffer.
There are more cons than pros
The obvious pro of using a washing machine to clean a car mat is not having to clean it yourself. As with your clothes or sheets, you just throw it in there and let the machine do the work, then hang it out to dry. Additionally, cleaning in a washing machine can help to provide an even, all-encompassing scrub, which could be useful for a mat, since they tend to accumulate lots of small, stubborn particulates that you may not be able to get all of with your hands. A washer is also nice if your mat has picked up any unpleasant smells, as detergent can help to lift them off.
All of that said, there are some potentially very serious cons outweighing those pleasant pros. First and foremost, certain kinds of mats may not react well to the intense spinning and jostling that comes with a washer cycle. Car mats aren't meant to be treated that way, and there's a very distinct chance they could become cracked, warped, or bent in the washing process. More pressing than that is the potential damage your washing machine could receive. Car mats are very heavy and abrasive, and having them bounce around in a washer drum could throw it off balance, not to mention clog the washer's intakes with large chunks of tracked dirt.
Play it safe, keep materials in mind
Overall, it's not the best idea to use a washing machine to clean your car mats. If you're absolutely resolute to try it, though, at the very least, you need to play it safe and account for all potential hazardous factors. Before you do anything, check the tag or manual for your car mat, as there may be an overt warning against machine washing. If you see that warning, don't bother.
The only type of car mat you can even attempt to wash in a washing machine is a full cloth carpet mat. If your car mat is only made of fabric, specifically a relatively thin, lightweight material, it may be able to survive a washer cycle. However, your likelihood of success decreases for every extra bit attached to your mat, such as rubber or foam backing, which can become cracked and warped in the wash. A hot wash could even cause the layers to separate entirely.
If your mats are fully made of rubber or heavy-duty, all-weather material, the washing machine is a complete no-go. These heavier materials are much more likely to damage your washing machine, and even if they don't, they'll almost certainly get pounded into uselessness by the wash cycle. Even mats from the best brands can't handle that kind of treatment.