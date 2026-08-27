Can You Wash Car Mats In A Washing Machine?

The mats on the floor of your car are some of the biggest filth magnets you could own. With shoes stomping in from outside, pets tracking mud from the park, and the occasional dropped drink, they can get downright disgusting. There are ways to manually deep clean your car's mats, including some relatively simple DIY cleaning products, but if you don't have the equipment or time, you may be tempted to take a shortcut and just throw them in the washing machine. However, you should think very carefully before you do this. While a washer could get your mats clean quickly, there are various potential cons and risks to cleaning them in this manner.

The unfortunate fact of the situation is that car mats aren't really meant to be cleaned in this way. The logic makes sense on paper, and indeed, a very specific subset of mats can be safely cleaned in a washing machine. However, the majority of mat types are not safe to clean in a washing machine, both due to the damage the mat could incur and the damage the washer itself could suffer.