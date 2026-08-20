6 New DeWalt Power Tools Hitting Shelves Soon

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DeWalt is often regarded as one of the best cordless power tool brands on the market, with a reputation for making high-performance tools that are accessible enough for DIY projects and powerful enough to handle pro-grade jobs. It might not have quite as many tools as brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi, but DeWalt still offers a sizable collection that is growing all the time.

DeWalt has released five new tools in August primarily aimed at carpenters, remodelers, woodworkers, and general contractors. They're all cordless additions to DeWalt's 20V Max XR system, which means they have brushless motors that promise higher performance, longer battery life, reduced heat output, and better longevity. In a press release, DeWalt's Senior Director of Product Management, Brandon Stumpf, said that the brand's "newest carpentry products are designed to deliver the performance, precision, and reliability pros depend on every day — from the first cuts to the final nail."

Those who are interested in picking up some of these tools might first want to learn a bit more about them. Fortunately, though the tools themselves have not yet hit store shelves, all the essential info, including prices, specs, and features, is already available.