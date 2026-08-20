6 New DeWalt Power Tools Hitting Shelves Soon
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DeWalt is often regarded as one of the best cordless power tool brands on the market, with a reputation for making high-performance tools that are accessible enough for DIY projects and powerful enough to handle pro-grade jobs. It might not have quite as many tools as brands like Milwaukee and Ryobi, but DeWalt still offers a sizable collection that is growing all the time.
DeWalt has released five new tools in August primarily aimed at carpenters, remodelers, woodworkers, and general contractors. They're all cordless additions to DeWalt's 20V Max XR system, which means they have brushless motors that promise higher performance, longer battery life, reduced heat output, and better longevity. In a press release, DeWalt's Senior Director of Product Management, Brandon Stumpf, said that the brand's "newest carpentry products are designed to deliver the performance, precision, and reliability pros depend on every day — from the first cuts to the final nail."
Those who are interested in picking up some of these tools might first want to learn a bit more about them. Fortunately, though the tools themselves have not yet hit store shelves, all the essential info, including prices, specs, and features, is already available.
DeWalt 20V Max XR 6-½-inch Plunge Track Saw
One of DeWalt's new additions is the 20V Max XR 6 ½-inch Plunge Track Saw. This is a specialized tool that excels at making precision cuts, which is why it's often seen as the best alternative to a table saw — particularly when breaking down large sheet goods such as plywood or MDF.
The DeWalt 20V Max XR 6-½-inch Plunge Track Saw is designed to rip solid hardwoods up to 2-⅛ inches thick and make cuts accurate to within 1/32 inches. This saw has a variable-speed control that allows it to operate between 2,500 and 5,400 rpm when not under load. It has a ton of other great features as well. These include DeWalt's Kickback Brake system, which automatically shuts off the saw when it detects a bind, pinch, or stall, and support for its Wireless Tool Control system, which lets you turn on a vacuum when you pull the trigger.
This one will be sold in three separate designations: DCS525B is the stand-alone tool, and it should retail for $429.00, DCS525ST is the tool with an included set of two 30-inch tracks, which should go for $579.00, and finally, DCS525STWW1 is a full kit that includes the saw, the rails, a 20V Max XR 8.0Ah battery, a charger, and a bag for $749.00.
DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-inch and 6-inch Random Orbital Sanders
There are several types of sanders out there, but the one that offers the most utility overall is the random orbital sander. This is generally better than a regular orbital sander because it generates randomized circular motions that don't mar the surface you're sanding, and DeWalt has two new ones. The DeWalt 20V Max XR 5-inch Random Orbital Sander and 20V Max XR 6-inch Random Orbital Sander would each make for a pretty solid option for just about any wood shop.
These are both brushless tools with variable speeds. The 5-inch model can operate between 8,000 and 12,000 oscillations per minute, while the 6-inch ranges from 6,000 to 10,000 oscillations per minute. Both offer vibration control, DeWalt AirLock dust control systems, and Tool Connect chip compatibility. The 5-inch promises up to 50 square feet of sanding on a single 20V Max 5.0Ah battery, with the 6-incher bumping that up to 200 square feet with an 8.0Ah battery.
The 5-inch sander, model DCW211B, is listed as "out of stock" at most retailers, but is available at Home Depot for $199.00. Meanwhile, the 6-inch DCW230B is already available at Home Depot, Acme Tools, and Lowe's for $249.00.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool
An oscillating multitool is one of those products that seems like an extravagance until you have one; then you'll wonder how you ever managed to get by without it. What's more, DeWalt's oscillating multitools are dead simple to use. Now the company has added a new one to its catalog: the 20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool.
This tool has a 4.2-degree oscillating angle, and its brushless motor operates at up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. It uses a tool-less Quick-Change accessory system, has a lock-on switch to help prevent trigger fatigue, is Tool Connect Chip-ready, and features an LED worklight. It's also quite lightweight at just 2.88 pounds, and DeWalt promises a 43% reduction in vibration compared to previous generations.
This new version of the tool can be identified by the model number DCS359B. The 20V Max XR Oscillating Multitool doesn't appear to be available at Home Depot or Lowe's just yet, but you can find it at Acme Tools, Burns Power Tools, ToolNut, and ToolUp for $249.00. There is also a DCS359E1 kit that comes with a 20V Max 1.7Ah battery, a 12V/20V Max/Flexvolt 2 Amp Charger, a Tool Connect Chip Adapter, a fast wood-cutting blade, a wood and metal blade, a sanding plate, and a depth guide for $299.00, though this variation doesn't appear to be in stock anywhere just yet.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless 16-gauge Straight Finish Nailer
Traditional nail guns have long relied on air compressors for power, but battery-powered models have made the tools truly cordless and significantly quieter. DeWalt already has a few of these in its product lineup, but it is now adding two more. One of these is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless 16-gauge Straight Finish Nailer. These are often used for baseboards, crown moulding, doors, and windows.
This new one promises to drive up to five nails per second, with a magazine capacity of 110 nails. It has a 0-degree driving angle and can drive nails up to 2.5 inches long. It has lots of nifty features as well, such as a tool-free jam release function, a low-nail lockout LED indicator, tool-free depth adjustment, and Tool Connect Chip compatibility. It also promises to work in spaces as narrow as 3.1 inches wide and comes with three no-mar tips and a belt hook.
DeWalt's new straight nailer has the model number DCN220B. The tool has an MSRP of $399.00 and, as of writing, is already available from Acme Tools and ToolUp.
DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless 18-gauge Brad Nailer
One of DeWalt's new additions came out a bit earlier in the year, but the company has opted to announce it alongside its other new products. The DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless 18-gauge Brad Nailer looks to be a solid option if you want an 18-gauge nailer. If you're unfamiliar, these shoot nails just a smidge thinner than finishing nailers, trading some rigidity for a thinner entry point. This means you might be able to cut down on time spent filling holes with wood filler or spackle.
This tool is designed to be compact and lightweight and also offers many of the same features as its peer, the 16-gauge straight finish nailer. These include the ability to drive the same five nails per second, tool-free jam release, and tool-free depth adjustment.
DeWalt offers this tool in two packages. The DCN220B is the tool-only version, which retails for $349.00, though some retailers already have it discounted to $299.00. Since this one got a jump start on the rest of the line, it's already widely available. There is, however, a newer kit with the model number DCN210E1. This new release includes the nailer, a 20V Max 1.7Ah battery, a 12V/20V Max/Flexvolt 2 Amp Charger, a Tool Connect Chip Adapter, three no-mar tips, a belt hook, and a bag for $419.00.