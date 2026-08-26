5 Products Bosch Makes That Aren't Home Appliances

When you hear the name Bosch, your mind might go to the household appliances at your local hardware store. And no wonder: It's one of the most reliable appliance brands around. But home appliances aren't the only thing the company has to offer. As it turns out, the company's product lineup stretches far beyond the kitchen or the laundry room. Looking at its full catalog, you'll find a wide range of products and systems for vehicles, do-it-yourself projects, cleaning, heating and cooling, and smart homes, as well.

Checking out the big picture, Bosch ends up looking like a far more diverse brand than its reputation for home appliances alone would suggest. From auto parts to cordless tools to smart-home controls to security devices, it really makes the brand's home appliance division look like one small piece rather than the whole pie. Let's wrap our heads around the full scope of the Bosch name below, taking a closer look at some of the other major parts of Bosch's product portfolio.