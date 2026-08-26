Not Whirlpool, Not GE: Consumer Reports Says This Is The Most Reliable Electric Dryer Brand

When shopping for a new dryer, there are a few features worth paying for and a few you can skip. One of the non-negotiables for virtually all buyers is reliability. However, unlike a dryer's capacity, power consumption, or price, reliability isn't a metric that can be readily listed by a manufacturer. Instead, the only real way to gauge reliability is to collect feedback from buyers, and that's where reports by outlets like Consumer Reports are especially useful.

CR gathers feedback from its members about the performance and reliability of their appliances, and in the electric dryer category, there was one brand that stood out from the rest when it came to reliability: LG. The Korean brand sat considerably ahead of the outlet's second and third place brands, Speed Queen and Insignia. Plus, a string of LG's models also received top scores in their category overall. Meanwhile, Whirlpool and GE both sat towards the middle of the electric dryer reliability charts. For a full comparison of every major brand, check out Consumer Reports' latest rankings here.

Not every outlet agrees that LG is the most reliable dryer brand, however. A recent survey by J.D. Power crowned GE the best major brand on the market, since it had the lowest number of problems per 100 purchases reported by respondents to its survey.