What Is The Corvette Wave And Are You Doing It Right?

Proponents of the Corvette Wave consider it an important part of the overall experience that comes with being a Corvette owner, and a mark of praise and recognition for anyone else on the road who's driving a car with such a rich history. Because the motion is considered so important, there are also a handful of rules to the practice to help ensure everyone has a good wave.

First, if you pass another Corvette owner on the road, you must wave at them, and there is no excuse for not doing so. This also means waving back if someone else waves at you first, though you must also be mature enough to accept that you won't always get a wave back if they missed you.

Second, the first person to see another Corvette on the road is obligated to start the wave. Either driver in the equation can start the wave, it doesn't matter who goes first. As soon as you see a car, start waving.

Third, it doesn't matter what you look like, anyone and everyone is encouraged to wave. These rules are not gendered or segregated; all are welcome to get on the wave.

Fourth, nearly any kind of wave is fair game. Whether it's a quick salute or a full-arm wave, as long as the other driver can see it, it's a Corvette wave. The only exceptions here are any gestures that could be considered rude, obscene, or dangerous.

Fifth and finally, if your wave is late, that's okay. A late wave is better than no wave, so even if you don't react right away, throw a wave anyway. The other driver may still see you in their mirror.