What Is The Corvette Wave And Are You Doing It Right?
Buying and owning certain kinds of vehicles can quietly enter you into a community of other vehicle owners, maybe without even realizing it. These owners like to use signs and signals to compliment or acknowledge each other, whether it's two motorcycle riders throwing up the classic biker wave or Jeep owners leaving rubber ducks on each other's vehicles. For owners of high-class, high-speed Chevrolet Corvette vehicles, there's a similar sign that two drivers are obligated to present to each other: the Corvette Wave.
The Corvette Wave is exactly what it sounds like, a friendly wave from one Corvette driver to another, which both drivers are meant to throw out when passing each other on the road. There's no real "correct" way to wave — it's meant to be a mark of recognition, a little something that says, "you're a cool person for driving a Corvette, and I'm a cool person too." The Corvette Wave has been in practice for nearly 60 years, and if you've just come into ownership of a brand-new Corvette, you'd do well to learn its rules of etiquette.
The practice dates at least as far back as the 1960s
It's a little difficult to pin down when, exactly, the Corvette Wave first came into practice, as is often the case with these sorts of unofficial community gestures. The very first Chevrolet Corvette rolled off the assembly line and into America's hearts in 1953, so it was definitely at some point after that.
According to a blurb from a 1969 issue of Corvette News preserved by the Westchester Corvette Club, the practice of the Corvette Wave began as soon as two Corvettes first passed each other on the road, though by the time of publication, the sign had apparently begun falling out of style. There's not really any way of knowing when the second Corvette came off the line nor when two Corvettes may have passed each other on the road for the first time, so this claim should be treated with a fair amount of skepticism. Even so, apparently the efforts to "save the wave" panned out, because people were still talking about the Corvette Wave into the 2000s, as well as into the modern day.
The Corvette Wave has five rules of etiquette
Proponents of the Corvette Wave consider it an important part of the overall experience that comes with being a Corvette owner, and a mark of praise and recognition for anyone else on the road who's driving a car with such a rich history. Because the motion is considered so important, there are also a handful of rules to the practice to help ensure everyone has a good wave.
First, if you pass another Corvette owner on the road, you must wave at them, and there is no excuse for not doing so. This also means waving back if someone else waves at you first, though you must also be mature enough to accept that you won't always get a wave back if they missed you.
Second, the first person to see another Corvette on the road is obligated to start the wave. Either driver in the equation can start the wave, it doesn't matter who goes first. As soon as you see a car, start waving.
Third, it doesn't matter what you look like, anyone and everyone is encouraged to wave. These rules are not gendered or segregated; all are welcome to get on the wave.
Fourth, nearly any kind of wave is fair game. Whether it's a quick salute or a full-arm wave, as long as the other driver can see it, it's a Corvette wave. The only exceptions here are any gestures that could be considered rude, obscene, or dangerous.
Fifth and finally, if your wave is late, that's okay. A late wave is better than no wave, so even if you don't react right away, throw a wave anyway. The other driver may still see you in their mirror.