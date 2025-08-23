Why Are Jeep Owners Obsessed With Putting Rubber Ducks On Their Dashboard?

What began as a simple act of kindness by a woman from a small town in Ontario, Canada, became an international sensation. Allison Parliament, who has sadly since passed away, began placing rubber ducks on Jeeps in her small town to pass on a smile.

Allison placed a rubber duck on a Jeep with a note saying, "Have A Great Day." She did this to bring some cheer and happiness during the pandemic. What she didn't expect was for the duck to go viral under the #DuckDuckJeep tag. Now searching #DuckDuckJeep on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok provides numerous fun videos where Jeep owners find ducks on their hoods or side mirrors. As a show of pride, Jeep owners will place those ducks on their dashboards to show how many they've collected.

While some may believe that Duck Duck Jeep is just for Wranglers, as they seem to have featured more ducks than most other Jeep models on the road, any type of Jeep is eligible to get ducked.

In the words of Allison Parliament, "Jeeps get ducked for many reasons and with lots of motivations and meanings. For me, it was an act of kindness, a healing of sorts, as well as recognition of and greeting to a fellow Jeep owner...You don't really need a reason for Jeep ducking other than to connect, bring a smile to someone's face, and have fun."