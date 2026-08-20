Toyota Is Hitting Recalled V6 Engines With A Hammer, And There's A Good Reason Why

The Toyota Tundra is one of the automaker's most well-known vehicles and a recognizable full-size pickup truck. But the Tundra has been the subject of recalls over the past couple of years, related to an issue with manufacturing debris that can damage the engine's main bearings. Now, dealership technicians are using a unique way to find out whether an affected engine needs to be replaced, and it involves a hammer.

The Tundras in question are certain 2022-2024 models with the V35A twin-turbo V6 engine. The hammer is used as part of a test officially called the V35A Crank Bearing Inspection, and it begins with an oil change. The accessory belts are then removed and the crankshaft is set to the specified position. An accelerometer is then attached to the crankshaft bolt. Using a plastic hammer, a technician hits the crankshaft pulley at the 3 o'clock position, creating an impact that the accelerometer measures as the engine responds, while computer software checks the quality of each hit.

Toyota requires three usable measurements for the test and the collected information, along with the test results, is sent to the company's cloud system. The test will yield either an "OK" or a "Replace" result. As of this writing, Toyota hasn't explained which aspects of the vibration data cause an engine to pass or fail. But the hammer method is perhaps a more practical way to evaluate the engine's status without completely disassembling it.