This Ryobi Caulk Gun Is 51% Off At Home Depot & Comes With A Free Battery

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Getting the ideal tools for your personal home improvement or work kit isn't just a matter of picking the optimal tools for the job; it's also a matter of timing. Specifically, buying tools at the right time to save as much money as possible. Quality is always nice, but if you can get quality at competitive pricing, all the better.

Say, for example, you were in the market for a Ryobi Caulk Gun plus a One+ 18V battery pack to power it. If you wanted to get all of that hardware piecemeal from your local Home Depot, it would normally run you about $173 before tax, and that's not an insignificant amount. The battery is actually the more expensive part of this equation, so if you could get the cost of the battery waived, that'd be some monumental savings. As it so happens, that's exactly the kind of deal that's currently available at Home Depot: the Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless 10-ounce Caulk & Adhesive Gun with a One+ 18V 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion battery for the $84 price tag of the Caulk Gun alone.