5 School Zone Safety Tips To Remember While Driving This Back-To-School Season

If a school is in or close to a residential area, odds are good that there will be one or more crosswalks nearby that students need to cross as they go to and from class every day. It's always good to be mindful of pedestrians in general at crosswalks, but when dealing with crosswalks before and after school, there are some additional considerations you should keep in mind.

Firstly, when stopping your vehicle at a crosswalk under a red light or stop sign, make sure to stop in front of the crosswalk rather than on top of it. If you're on top of it, you may force students to walk around your car, which could cause them to walk into oncoming traffic. Second, if a crosswalk has pedestrian flashers present and they're currently flashing, you must come to a complete stop and let everyone crossing pass completely.

Finally, if there's a crossing guard present, their word is law, and should be heeded as such. If their stop sign is held up, you stop, and you stay stopped until it comes down. Even if you don't see any children or other pedestrians coming, it doesn't matter; you don't move until the guard says so.