Today, most modern industrial-scale wind turbines rotate clockwise, but there's no fundamental engineering law, scientific benefit, or mathematical reasons that require them to do so. Rather, it's about trying to distinguish modern-day turbines from traditional European windmills. Back in the day, Dutch and Danish designs typically rotated in the opposite direction. In fact, traditional Danish windmills only turned counterclockwise because of the work habits of right-handed millers. The thin ends of the wooden laths used to make the blades were positioned toward the left simply because that orientation felt more comfortable for the right-handed craftsmen working on them.

Beyond that, it had nothing to do with location, terrain, weather, or day-to-day operations like how they pumped water from underground. That counterclockwise tradition later carried over into the designs of some early wind turbines, but it wasn't until the development of modern fiberglass blades that things started turning the other way.