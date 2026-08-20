Never Skip This Step Before Throwing Out An Old USB Drive

USB drives remain a popular storage option, and it's largely because they are cost-effective and compact. There's also a major downside: USB flash drives typically last less than HDDs and SSDs. So naturally, the moment something feels off, many users simply copy the data, delete it from the USB drive, and throw the drive away. However, this is a risky approach, since it's possible to recover deleted files from a flash drive, or any other drive for that matter.

That's because when you delete the data, it's not actually wiped from the drive, but simply no longer referenced. The system basically marks that part of the drive as available for new data, but unless new files are written to it, the data is not completely wiped. While you, or the operating system can't see it, the data is still there, and a third-party tool can recover it.

This means you should take additional measures before tossing a flash drive, even after you have deleted the files or performed a quick format. There are a few options, ranging from full format and data overwriting, to physically destroying the USB drive, with the latter being the most effective. In the end, it comes down to your plans with the old USB drive, whether you are giving it to someone or getting rid of it for good.