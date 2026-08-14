A South Korean Company Could Buy One Of The US Navy's Biggest Shipbuilders

Given their importance to the nation, you may have assumed the top manufacturers of U.S. Navy ships are all American. But one of those shipbuilders, Austal USA, is actually an Australian company operating in the United States. And even that may change soon, as the South Korean Hanwha Group intends to buy Austal.

According to Reuters, Hanwha Group has offered up to $1.2 billion for Austal's U.S. operations. Since Austal builds ships for the U.S. Navy and the Coast Guard, this deal would give Hanwha a larger presence in the American defense industry. The deal is limited to Austal's American operations, and the Australian firm will retain ownership of its businesses in Australia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Austal's U.S. operations generated the vast majority of the company's pre-tax profit in 2025, but are expected to post a loss in 2026.

The proposal is not yet finalized and comes as the U.S. Navy seeks ways to expand its shipbuilding capacity. Hanwha has four weeks to examine Austal USA's business, which includes reviewing the company's contracts and operations, as well as meeting with U.S. military and government officials. Any agreement would also have to be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency.