South Korea's Idea For The Canadian Navy: 'Five-Star Hotel' Attack Submarines

Popular exports from South Korea include everything from K-pop singles and portable electronics to automobiles and heavy equipment. The nation's large industrial conglomerates are now also hoping to make a splash in international waters by building state-of-the-art submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy.

South Korea has already devoted much of its own harbor space to shipbuilding facilities and has built hundreds of vessels for its allies around the world. HD Hyundai could soon build destroyers for the U.S. Navy, and South Korea's Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik visited Canada in late January and talked with top officials there about building new submarines for the nation's navy. The Chosun Daily quoted Kang as saying the proposed subs "are designed and built with the mindset that my own sons and daughters would be aboard. That is why we aim to create them like a five-star hotel." But when the rubber meets the road — or in this case the metal meets the sea — it likely won't be just shipboard accommodations that determine Canada's path.

The nation currently has just four secondhand British-made submarines that date back to roughly 2000 and has pledged to spend lavishly to replenish and modernize its fleet. ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) in Germany is competing with South Korea's Hanwha Ocean for a contract to build 12 new subs for Canada as part of the $45 billion Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP), and Kang noted that the project would be as important to his country as it stands to be to Canada's armed forces. "If successful, it will mark the largest-ever entry into Western markets and is expected to pave the way for full-scale entry into NATO markets," he said.