Shelby GT350 Vs. Dark Horse SC: Which One Is The Ultimate Mustang Convertible?
Ford has launched a convertible version of the Mustang Dark Horse SC. Yes, you've read that correctly. There is now a 795-horsepower Mustang drop-top. Mechanically, it isn't any different from the hardtop Dark Horse SC that launched earlier this year. That means it has a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces the aforementioned 795 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque. Those are, of course, Dodge Challenger Hellcat numbers for a convertible muscle car.
Within the American automotive stable, the Corvette ZR1X with its 1,250 horsepower still surpasses it. Just for comparison, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, with its 6.5-liter V12, "only" makes 770 horsepower.
However, there is another Mustang-based convertible you can buy that might take the horsepower crown: the Shelby GT350. It has 810 horsepower, this time from a 5.0-liter V8 from a Mustang GT. So, if you were to go out and buy the absolute best Mustang in 2026, which one are you saddling up for?
Supercharged 'Stangs
It all depends on what you're trying to do with either the Shelby or the Dark Horse SC. If you want to melt other vehicles on a track while doing your best impression of someone from the Fast and Furious franchise, the Shelby GT350 convertible might be your best bet. It has an integrated roll bar and can be optioned to have a six-speed short-throw manual transmission.
The Dark Horse SC, on the other hand, is more of a grand tourer. The car's Chief Engineer, Arie Groeneveld, said: "Instead of prioritizing the convertible for setting lap times, we've engineered it to be the ultimate top-down grand touring machine." It's equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
There's also the price. Ford hasn't disclosed the convertible's price yet, but the "standard" Dark Horse SC starts at a very steep $106,585. The Shelby GT350 package costs $56,495, plus the cost of a full Mustang GT and all required options. It will set you back an estimated $130,834, according to Shelby.