Shelby GT350 Vs. Dark Horse SC: Which One Is The Ultimate Mustang Convertible?

Ford has launched a convertible version of the Mustang Dark Horse SC. Yes, you've read that correctly. There is now a 795-horsepower Mustang drop-top. Mechanically, it isn't any different from the hardtop Dark Horse SC that launched earlier this year. That means it has a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces the aforementioned 795 horsepower and 660 pound-feet of torque. Those are, of course, Dodge Challenger Hellcat numbers for a convertible muscle car.

Within the American automotive stable, the Corvette ZR1X with its 1,250 horsepower still surpasses it. Just for comparison, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, with its 6.5-liter V12, "only" makes 770 horsepower.

However, there is another Mustang-based convertible you can buy that might take the horsepower crown: the Shelby GT350. It has 810 horsepower, this time from a 5.0-liter V8 from a Mustang GT. So, if you were to go out and buy the absolute best Mustang in 2026, which one are you saddling up for?