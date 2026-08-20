How Much Did A '79 Mustang Cost New & What's One Worth Today?

If you want to relive the late 1970s and buy one of the first models of the Fox body for yourself, the prices haven't gotten super ridiculous (at least compared to other classic cars like a Buick Grand National). Of course, well-kept examples might be much more expensive than something that was used as a daily driver. But what's the point of buying an older Mustang if you aren't going to drive it?

Unfortunately, 1979 Mustangs don't seem to go up for sale all that often. Online car platform CarGurus puts the price between $27,000 and $29,000based on sales data gathered from March to June of 2026. However, there are outliers like an Indy Pace Car Edition Mustang with a scant 110 miles on the odometer that crossed the auction block at $38,500 on Bring a Trailer.

The 1979 Ford Mustang was cool, a lot different than the Mustangs before (and after, if we are being honest), and showed the American muscle car world that turbocharging and smaller displacement engines were a viable path forward. Ford even uses a 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the current Mustang, showing how the automaker continues this tradition into the present day