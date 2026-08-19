This Discontinued Ryobi Lawn Mower Was Powered By A Subaru Engine

Ryobi and Subaru probably aren't the first names that come to mind when you think of hit brand collaborations, but over in Australia and New Zealand, the two actually made something pretty cool together. The Ryobi RLM4619SMB was a gas-powered lawn mower that paired a steel cutting deck 460mm wide (that's about 1.5 feet) with a 190cc Subaru four-stroke engine. The model's since been discontinued, but owner reports from Australian product review sites say that its combination of engine power, relatively light design, and straightforward maintenance made it a very durable option for demanding mowing jobs at the time.

The mower originally came with an MSRP of $499 Australian (about $350 USD) and came with your typical mower features like a foldable handle and mulching capabilities. Its rigid catcher could hold 50 liters of grass (about 13 gallons), while the cutting height could be adjusted from 10 to 75 millimeters (that's a little more than a third of an inch to nearly three inches). The mower used four blades and was covered by a two-year manufacturer's warranty, which is less than the five-year warranty Ryobi gives some of its mowers in the US.