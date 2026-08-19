What's The Difference Between Billet And Cast Aluminum Engine Blocks?

Unless you're an automotive DIYer or car enthusiast, you may not know much about the various types of engine blocks. But one of the primary differences between engine blocks is how they're manufactured. This is the case with billet blocks, which start as a solid piece of aluminum, and cast aluminum blocks, which are formed by pouring molten aluminum.

Because a billet block is shaped using CNC machining, manufacturers are able to change the design and incorporate more features for certain applications. This can include changes to the oiling system, bore arrangement, lifter placement, and main cap design. In contrast, a cast aluminum block is machined after it has been formed in a mold. A billet block can be built to more consistent dimensions while also avoiding some of the flaws that can happen during the casting process. Because of this, billet blocks can be more suitable for performance racing.

However, cast aluminum blocks can also be used for serious performance builds. But the right choice depends on how the engine will be used and how much power the block needs to handle. Cost can play a role as well, as billet blocks are typically more expensive than cast aluminum blocks. But the additional machining that may be needed for a cast block can potentially narrow the difference in price.